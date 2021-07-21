Mayor Holmes visits major road scheme in Dungiven

Councillor Richard Holmes also had an opportunity to speak with representatives of Wills Bros Ltd from the contractor consortium carrying out the extensive work for the Department for Infrastructure.

Among those he met were Darren McClane and his colleague Tony Lowe, who have been praised for their commitment to community engagement from the outset of the project.

The Mayor said: “I would like to thank Cllr Sean McGlinchey for inviting me to Dungiven and affording me this opportunity to meet with some of those who have worked diligently to ensure the success of this major infrastructure project.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes pictured with Councillor Sean McGlinchey, Councillor Dermot Nicholl, Ian Buchanan and some of those involved with the construction of the A6 road scheme in Dungiven

“A scheme of this size is not without its challenges and the contractor has worked closely with the local community to make this a successful and beneficial undertaking for all those who live, work and travel daily in the locality.

“The sheer scale of the works is clear to see, with the construction of over 25km of dual carriageway between Dungiven and Drumahoe which will ultimately create a by-pass of Dungiven, 22 bridge structures, four new grade separated junctions and three new roundabouts.