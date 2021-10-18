Mayor’s praise for Causeway Coast & Glens businesses

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes pictured with James Smyth of Smyth Steel, the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award at Causeway Coast and Glens Business Awards, along with Mark Boyd from Smyth Steel

Organised by Causeway Chamber, the event took place in the Lodge Hotel on Thursday, October 14, with awards presented across 17 different categories.

Speaking afterwards, Councillor Richard Holmes said: “The Awards provided an apt opportunity to reflect on the resilience of our business community as it continues to recover from the effects of the pandemic.

“None of us could have predicted the huge changes we have experienced over the recent past, and during this time many businesses have faced their greatest challenges.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes pictured with Jayne Gilmore and Barbara Allison from Stable Lane Boutique, winner of Retailer of the Year

“In the face of this, they have demonstrated innovation, strength and commitment to success. On behalf of the Council, I commend them all and congratulate those represented on the night.

“I want to pay a special tribute to James Smyth from Smyth Steel in Garvagh who received the Council-sponsored Lifetime Achievement award.

“James is truly deserving of this honour and through his career he has epitomised the spirit of entrepreneurship which has helped to position this local company at the fore of the structural engineering sector across both Ireland and the UK.