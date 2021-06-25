Mayor’s support for Taste Causeway

Facilitator Sharon Scott, Chair of the Taste Causeway Collaborative Network, Leona Kane and Directors Stella Bolton and Mark Rodgers pictured with the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes

Councillor Richard Holmes, speaking after attending a recent board meeting of Taste Causeway, said the quality and variety of goods produced in the area is one of our greatest assets.

Taste Causeway is a network of producers, artisans, food tourism and hospitality providers who are committed to developing the area’s foodie repertoire.

The Mayor said: “It’s inspiring to see a like-minded group working together in this way to achieve a common goal and showcase what makes Causeway Coast and Glens a stand-out foodie destination.

“Their collaborative ethos provides mutual support which is beneficial for their businesses and the products created across our beautiful landscape are second to none.

“As a Council we are very proud of our local producers and the role they play within our area’s economy and tourism offering and this is something I hope we can continue to build on.

“Even during the challenges of the pandemic, these businesses excelled themselves by seeking alternative sales channels and quickly adapting to meeting changing customer demands. There was also an emergence of new food and drink businesses in the area and this is something that I want to wholeheartedly commend.