Moores win Christmas Window Competition

Moores in Coleraine has won first place in the town’s Christmas Window Competition.

The business, located on Church Street, impressed the judges with its creative display.

Jayne Morris and her shop assistant Kasia receives their prize for coming third in the Christmas Window Competition from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Officer Catrina McNeill.

Speaking after receiving his award, Simon Colquhoun of Moores said: “We are delighted to have been recognised by the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough

Council for our Christmas windows. Our team members work hard all year round to create interesting windows that engage customers and help to provide more theatre to the high street during this important time for all retailers.”

The competition was organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Town Management team. Three independent judges assessed the shop windows

and awarded scores based on innovation, colour and appeal.

Hazel Gallagher and Alistair Warke representing the Community Rescue Service shop receive their prize for taking second place in the Christmas Window Competition in Coleraine from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Officer Catrina McNeill.

Second place was awarded to the Community Rescue Shop on Bridge Street while florist Jayne Morris took third place. Both received an engraved glass trophy as recognition of their efforts.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Joan Baird OBE said: “My congratulations to all the businesses in Coleraine who made an effort to dress their shop window for Christmas this year. You have really contributed to creating a positive and festive town centre experience for local shoppers and visitors.

“The judges have selected three winners, but actually it is the collective effort of all the business owners which has made such a beautiful visual impact. This has really encouraged everyone in Coleraine to get into the Christmas spirit.”

Julienne Elliott, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Town and Village Manager added: “The creativity of the Christmas window displays in Coleraine has been better than ever. My thanks to the judges who made the difficult decision to select three winners when the quality of the window displays was very high. Congratulations to Moores and to all the businesses who participated in this year’s competition. Creating attractive festive windows is a great way to bring lots of people into our town centres. This in turn helps to support our local businesses and promotes our efforts to ‘shop local’.”