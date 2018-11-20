Movie House Coleraine hosts circus performers at Into Film Festival

Pupils from schools in the north west were treated to performances from jugglers and stiltwalkers at the Movie House Cinema in the Jet Centre in Coleraine this week at a special showing of The Greatest Showman during this year’s Into Film Festival.

The children clearly enjoyed the 2017 hit musical film about the life of PT Barnum, which is part of the Into Film Festival, the World’s largest youth film festival which gives thousands of young people in Northern Ireland the opportunity for increased exposure to the arts.

During their visit they enjoyed performances from members of In Your Space Circus from Derry/Londonderry.

The Into Film Festival features 3,000 free screenings and special events for 5-19 year olds in 550 venues across the UK, including 98 events in 34 venues in Northern Ireland.

For more information about the festival go to: https://www.intofilm.org/festival