Mullholland selected to succeed Hickey on Causeway Coast and Glens Council

A community sector worker has been selected to fill the vacancy on Causeway Coast and Glens Council following the resignation of Maura Hickey earlier this month.

Angela Mullholland succeeds her Portstewart SDLP colleague on the local authority.

Cllr Mulholland said: “My strong interest is in building the capacity of local people and bringing them together to strengthen our community. That’s been my professional and personal ambition over the last number of years and I’m thrilled to be able to bring that mission to the council now.

“I want to thank my good friend and colleague Maura Hickey for her years of service to people here. People know Maura as a dedicated and compassionate advocate. I hope I can live up to the example she has set and I know Maura will continue to be a strong voice for our area.

“This is an uncertain and challenging time politically and I’m ready to step up to face those challenges to meet the needs of local people.

Angela, who has lived in Portstewart all her life, is a graduate of Ulster University and Staffordshire University with a BA in Advice Studies.

She has worked in the community and voluntary sector for 12 years and is employed within the Building Communities Resource Centre, involved in community development and peace building.