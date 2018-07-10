New gynae suite is welcome boost says Bradley

DUP MLA Maurice Bradley has praised the Northern Trust for the addition of a state of the art treatment suite for gynaecological outpatient and day case treatments at Causeway Hospital.

The suite has already welcomed its first patients and it means that a range of procedures usually given under general anaesthetic in a theatre, can now, when appropriate, be safely offered as outpatient procedures with the use of oral or local medication.

Bradley said: “Any additional services at Causeway must be welcomed. For too long we have been hearing about services being taken away from Causeway and centralised to Antrim or Belfast. This is a service that is purpose built and will hopefully support the transfer of gynae treatments from other hospitals.

“This is a wonderful service and gives women the chance of avoiding the potential complications of having a general anaesthetic.

“As we mark the 70th anniversary of the NHS I think it is important to mark the dedication of the staff locally here within the East Londonderry area. I am very grateful for the tireless work that they carry out in often difficult circumstances, and over the course of the seven decades of the NHS it has earned a special place in the hearts of many people across the UK.”