Nursing care awards’ new category

Ancillary workers in independent nursing and residential care homes in Northern Ireland are to be recognised in a new category that has been added to the 2018 Staff Nursing Care Awards.

The closing date for entries has been extended to February 28.

The awards, sponsored by Staff Nursing, Northern Ireland’s leading provider of, and training for, nursing and healthcare workers, recognise best practice and celebrate achievements in independent nursing home and residential care settings.

“When listening to comments from the sector we learned that the awards should also recognise the contribution made by ancillary staff such as cooks, domestic and maintenance personnel who very often have an important informal relationship with patients,” explained Margaret Robinson, Director and Nurse Manager at Staff Nursing.

“We have taken this on board and have added a new category that will identify the Ancillary Worker of the Year who has demonstrated a commitment to the well-being of patients beyond the traditional expectation of their job role and description”.

The fourteen category winners in the 2018 Staff Nursing Care Awards will receive their awards at a glittering dinner in April 2018, which will support the Alzheimer’s Society. Details for the awards can be found at www.strategicevents.co.uk/staff-nursing-care-awards-2018/

Janet Plunkett, Alzheimer’s Society in Northern Ireland, said, “We are delighted that the 2018 Staff Nursing Awards are supporting Alzheimer’s Society raising both funds and awareness of dementia.”