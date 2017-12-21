Christmas Eve and Christmas Day weather forecast for NI

The weather conditions in Northern Ireland on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are to due to be unusually mild, according to the Met Office.

Temperatures are expected to be as high as 12°C with both rain and wind forecast.

Derry's Waterside covered in a blanket of ice and snow on Christmas morning in 2009. (2712Sl11) Photo:Stephen Latimer

The minimum temperatures for both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Northern Ireland are 8°C and 4°C respectively.

The most recent White Christmas in the Northern Ireland was in 2010.

The Met Office described the weather outlook for the Province over Christmas as: "Mainly dry and cloudy on Saturday, perhaps some brightness in the east at times.

"Mild on Sunday and Monday with the chance of some rain at times."