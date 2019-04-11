Official opening of AMG in Ballymoney

Financial and property services business AMG, which was founded by Alex McGothigan, has marked 40 years in business with a move to state-of-the-art new offices at 18 Main Street, Ballymoney.

The official opening took place on March 15 and Sharon Thompson (nee Tweed) did the honours at the event. The Tweed family had an historical connection with the Main Street premises and Sharon passed the torch, as it were, from one local family business to another.

Alex and Daniel, the partners at AMG, were delighted with the turnout at the official opening from the public and neighbouring businesses alike and “best wishes” are still pouring in.

AMG is a family business and Alex says he regards his staff as part of that extended family.

“This group of professionals, who have a combined experience in excess of 100 years, are what

drives the business and they offer a high standard of customer service and approach the job

The new AMG offices packed with well-wishers during the official opening

with honesty, integrity and an appetite for hardwork,” he said.

“AMG will continue to embrace those values as they service a client base in excess of 2000

and with the move to Main Street, we look forwards to welcoming new clients seeking the

AMG brand of professionalism and friendship.”

On the evening of the official opening, £1,200 was raised for the local Air Ambulance NI charity.