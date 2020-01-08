Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge closes after 'small landslide'

The National Trust has closed the Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge outside Ballycastle in Co Antrim.

The National Trust said it had taken the decision after a "small landslide".

It added the site would remain closed until a proper survey could be conducted of the incident.

The bridge was first erected by salmon fishermen in 1755.

It is almost 100ft (30m) above sea level and a favourite attraction for visitors and operated by the National Trust.

In 2017 the bridge was replaced as part of regular conservation works.

In a Tweet the National Trust said: "Due to a small landslide on the island at Carrick-a-Rede we have taken the decision to temporarily close @NTCarrickarede. The safety of our staff and visitors is paramount therefore the bridge will remain closed until all necessary specialist surveys have been completed."