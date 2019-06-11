Did Banksy visit Northern Ireland ahead of The 148th Open at Royal Portrush?

It’s the talking point of Portrush - was the artist Banksy in the town, leaving a golf-inspired piece of art just weeks before The 148th Open?

Thanks to Coleraine Times reader Gary Hassin who spotted the piece on the old lifeboat station at Lansdowne and sent these photos of the artwork to his local newspaper.

Gary said: “It’s very ‘Banksy’ and has got the whole town talking.

After a little ‘Googling’ Gary thinks he may have solved the mystery,

“I found that the image is actually of a young boy from Galway called John Holland who played Rory McIlroy in an advert for the Masters.”

“It’s a clever piece of artwork with the young boy’s gaze and aim pointing directly at the Royal Portrush.”