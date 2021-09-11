Garvagh Clydesdale Vintage Vehicle Club kind donation of £3,000 for Western Trust Staff Well-being

The funds were raised by an online country and western concert and a vintage and tractor car rally organised by Garvagh Clydesdale and Vintage Vehicle Club.

The Club are also organising another event coming up soon with a vintage car rally to be held on Friday 16th September at the Garvagh museum starting at 6.30pm.

Michelle Knight-McQuillan, secretary Garvagh Clydesdale Vintage Vehicle Club , Deborah Hunter, WHSCT, Andrew Wilson, treasurer Garvagh Clydesdale Vintage Vehicle Club and Nevin Smith, chairman Garvagh Clydesdale Vintage Vehicle Club

Andrew Wilson, treasurer Garvagh Clydesdale Vintage Vehicle Club presents a cheque for £3,000 to Deborah Hunter, Western Health and Social Care Trust Health Improvement Department

