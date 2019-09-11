Launch of Community Centre e-brochure

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has launched a new e-guide providing information on local community centres.

The guide provides practical information on where the centres are located in the area, how to book them and the facilities that they offer.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Sean Bateson said: “Community Centres are a tremendous asset to the entire Borough, providing halls and meeting rooms that are open and accessible to all. I hope this new guide encourages more people to make use of the centres and fully enjoy what they have to offer.”

Council Community Centres can be hired by members of the public and community organisations for a variety of events including birthday parties, exercise classes and meetings.

A copy of the guide can be downloaded here: https://www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/live/community-services/council-community-centres-in-causeway-coast-and-glens