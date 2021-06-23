NI Centenary: Special scenes mark 100 years of NI parliament

Stormont was illuminated to mark the centenary of the first meeting of the Northern Ireland Parliament. Photo by Bob McEvoy https://bobmcevoy.co.uk

Stormont turned blue for the occasion while Belfast City Hall invited King George V and his wife Queen Mary back into the building for a re-enactment of the British monarch’s famous speech.

Stormont was illuminated to mark the centenary as a result of a successful request to the Assembly Commission from TUV leader Jim Allister and led to some spectacular photographs.

Meanwhile at City Hall, the period dress of actors Stephen Beggs as King George V and Mary Lindsay as Queen Mary caught the eye.

Belfast Lord Mayor Councillor Kate Nicholl with actors Stephen Beggs as King George V and Mary Lindsay as Queen Mary at a special event held at City Hall to mark 100 years since the Royal couple visited the iconic building, and King George V opened Northern Ireland’s first parliament

They joined Belfast Lord Mayor Councillor Kate Nicholl at the special event to mark 100 years since the Royal couple visited the iconic building, and King George V opened Northern Ireland’s first parliament.

The event also saw the unveiling of two Royal chairs used by the King and Queen in 1921 which have undergone conservation works.

Belfast City Council received funding from the Shared History Fund, which the National Lottery Heritage Fund is delivering on behalf of the Northern Ireland Office, to deliver a number of projects to mark Northern Ireland’s centenary year including the conservation work and The King’s Speech event which was livestreamed via Council’s YouTube channel where it is still available to view.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council headquarters in Cloonavin was also lit up blue to mark the occasion on Tuesday night.

Reflecting on the King’s speech on June 22, 1921, Mayor Richard Holmes said: “A century later and those words of King George V are as prevalent today as they were in Northern Ireland’s first parliament. All those in political leadership must ensure that justice and respect is not a one-way street and politicians across all shades of opinion should work together for the common good.”

Alistair Bushe