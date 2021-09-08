Seahawks enjoy sponsored walk and family fun day thanks to Portstewart FC Academy

Over 150 children and their parents took part in the walk from the Club to Portstewart Promenade and back again to raise much-needed money for Club funds.

Along the way, Bob and Berts supplied free ice cream to every child who took part and a picture was taken of each team at the Sea Hawk mural.

Free burgers, hotdogs and ‘party bags’ were also handed out back at the Club while the children enjoyed bouncy castles and other football and sporting challenges.

The academy has come a long way in little over 12 months and currently has almost 160 children playing across 13 teams.

Collette Logan, Academy Chairperson praised the work of the Academy Committee, the Coaches, players and most of all the input and support of the parents.

She said: “Without the support of the parents we could not have grown and developed into the academy we are today. The family fun day was a way that we, as an Academy, could give back to the community, parents, sponsors and the kids that have supported us over the last year.

“With Covid and the numerous lockdowns that we have had the children and parents haven’t had an opportunity to come together to celebrate the success that we are achieving in providing children with football, enhancing their mental wellbeing and helping them make new friends in what has been a very difficult year for society, especially our children.

“Portstewart FC Academy continues to go from strength to strength with teams due to start playing in the Harry Gregg Foundation Youth League and a under 12 team playing National League football against the elite teams in the country. The future is bright for the young seahawks and we will continue to strive to be a positive light in the community for the children of the area.”

Special thanks goes to all those who fundraised so successfully as well as the sponsors, including Colin McClean of Bob and Berts, for their support, continued commitment and kind donations. Thanks also go to Collette and Martin Logan for all their hard work and all those who helped to organise and run such a successful event.

3. Collette Logan, Academy Chairperson with some fo the staff from Bob & Berts Photo Sales