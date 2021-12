Waterfoot man in court over Larne cannabis haul

News you can trust since 1990

Coleraine tragedy: Councillor appeals for end to social media speculation on deaths of Nigel McGraw and Russell McAfee

Norway! My twin is '˜Game of Thrones' warrior Hivju

Lighting up Borough for Christmas cheer

DUP: Food Standards Agency talking to council about funding staff for Northern Ireland Protocol checks

Police arrest two over Ballymoney fire

Santa’s Christmas Cavalcade set to travel across Borough

Coleraine tragedy: Close friends Nigel McGraw and Russell McAfee to be buried on same day

Waterfoot man in court over Larne cannabis haul