European elections in NI: Your full list of candidates
As it stands in NI, there are three MEPs, with the region voting in an MEP from Sinn Fein, the DUP and the UUP in 2014
These are the candidates seeking your vote on Thursday
TUV candidate Jim Allister
Freelance
2. #Wed Apr 03 17:33:07 BST 2019''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=jpimedia''[IPTC]Object\ Name=Martina Anderson''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=Martina Anderson''[IPTC]Headline=Martina Anderson
Martina Anderson, Sinn Fein
jpimedia
Clare Bailey, Green Party in NI
Freelance
Conservative and Unionist Party candidate Amandeep Singh Bhogal
Freelance
View more