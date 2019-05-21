File photo dated 1/5/2004 of the Euro flag. Ministers will be free to campaign on either side of the referendum on Britain's continued membership of the EU, Downing Street sources said, PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Tuesday December 8, 2015. They will not be allowed to break ranks until the Prime Minister has secured a renegotiation deal with fellow EU leaders - which cannot happen until at least next month's summit. See PA story POLITICS EU. Photo credit should read: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

European elections in NI: Your full list of candidates

As it stands in NI, there are three MEPs, with the region voting in an MEP from Sinn Fein, the DUP and the UUP in 2014

These are the candidates seeking your vote on Thursday

TUV candidate Jim Allister
Martina Anderson, Sinn Fein

Clare Bailey, Green Party in NI
Conservative and Unionist Party candidate Amandeep Singh Bhogal
