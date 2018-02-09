Pope John Paul II award for Loreto College students

A group of sixth form students from Loreto College Coleraine were each presented with the Pope John Paul II Awards at the Derry Diocese’s eleventh annual ceremony, held in Derry’s Millennium Forum on Monday, February 5.

Forty-two final year students from Loreto College were presented with the Pope John Paul II Gold award in recognition of their commitment and dedication to parish involvement and social awareness.

The Pope John Paul II Award was created to commemorate the late Pope John Paul II, who was very committed to young people and had great belief and confidence in them. The speaker at the ceremony was the Papal Nuncio to Ireland, Archbishop Jude Thaddeus Okolo. The ceremony was also attended by Bishop Donal McKeown, Bishop of Derry.

The students and the members of the Religious Education department at Loreto College, were congratulated on their generosity and commitment by Michael James, College Principal. Reflecting on what they had learned, the students felt that the scheme had allowed them to grow in their faith and in confidence, and had given them the opportunity to live their faith.