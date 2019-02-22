Portrush giantess on stage

Big Telly Theatre Company are proud to be bringing a new play about the Portrush giantess Mary Murphy to the Riverside Theatre.

‘Freak Show’ plays on March 8 and 9 and is an irreverent production that explores celebrity culture, fame, exploitation and performance.

Mary married a dashing French sea captain who gave up his seafaring to manage her ‘freak show’ celebrity. After years of international acclaim, Mary was reported destitute, no longer with her captain, her celebrity forgotten.

Freak Show examines themes of performance, exploitation and consent and reflects a contemporary fascination with fame, celebrity, scandal and privacy.

Recommended for 12+ (no strong language or content but lots of dark humour). Tickets from www.ulster.ac.uk/riverside/whats-on/freak-show