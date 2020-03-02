PORTRUSH RNLI LEGEND RETIRES

Lifeboat teams from all over Ireland and Scotland gathered together on Friday evening, along with family and friends, to mark the retirement after 40 years of service of one their own - Portrush RNLI mechanic and coxswain Anthony Chambers.

The Chambers family have been linked to Portrush Lifeboat Station for generations - Anthony’s father Gilbert and brother Derek were both mechanics on the Lifeboat before Anthony and his two nephews, Jason and Karl, decided to follow the family tradition of being volunteer crew members of Portrush Lifeboat Station.

Anthony Chambers (centre) with Portrush RNLI colleagues. Photos by Judy Nelson

But Friday night was all about Anthony, celebrating his career, his retirement, remembering great rescues and the difference he has made to so many people.

Anthony’s most memorable and heroic ‘shout’ was the rescue of two young boys from a cave in August 2009 against a rising tide.

Part of the account of the rescue stated: “Anthony fought against the elements in almost total darkness, being smashed against the cave wall...rescuing the boys one by one. It took him 30 minutes to complete the difficult and treacherous return swim twice with the rising tide against him.”

As a result, Anthony was presented with a bronze medal for gallantry in May 2010 by HRH Prince Michael of Kent at the Barbican in London, and fellow crew members with him on that night were presented with a Letter of Thanks from the RNLI.

This was only one example of his bravery and on Friday night, the lifeboat crew, fundraising crew and friends gathered in Portrush Yacht Club to celebrate, present gifts and reminisce about rescues gone by.

It was a testament to Anthony’s popularity that Portrush Yacht Club was packed to capacity with ex-crew members and representatives from Lough Swilly, Red Bay, Larne, Ballyglass, Portpatrick and Donaghadee Lifeboat Stations

It also provided am opportunity for Anthony’s wife Maryna, son Alistair and stepdaughter Louise to meet so many people and hear of his many exploits.

The formal part of the evening was introduced by MC and fellow Lifeboat Crew member Tim Nelson. Volunteer Coxswain Des Austin presented gifts on behalf of the crew and Keith Gilmore, Lifeboat Operations Manager, presented a Vellum and letter of thanks from Mark Dowie the Chief Executive of the RNLI.

John Martin from the fundraising team also presented gifts on behalf of the team. Shirly Austin, Des’s wife, presented Anthony’s wife Maryna with flowers on behalf of the crew.

Beni McAllister, Honorary Secretary of Portrush Yacht Club, presented Anthony with a Life Membership of the club in recognition of the Lifeboat Station’s close link with the club.

Anthony thanked everyone for the gifts and good wishes and extended his goood wishes to the current crew and also to the new Coxswain/Mechanic Dave Robinson who takes over the helm.