Proposed extension and spa for Kellys

In March this year, Kellys announced that the nightclub Lush! was to close after more than 25 years of drawing revellers from across Northern Ireland.

The venue regularly hosted internationally renowned DJs such as Fatboy Slim and Tiesto.

The owner of Kellys said they were responding to an ‘ever-changing nightclub culture, not to mention a global pandemic’.

Following the closure of Lush! the owner of the complex, Peter Wilson, said the last year had been “extremely difficult” for the industry adding ‘the Covid-19 pandemic had sped up plans which were in place beforehand’ and that ‘changing times have brought about new trends’.

At the time Mr Wilson added: “The Complex has been central to the north coast’s success as an entertainment and leisure destination for over 50 years.

“We have always been pioneers in innovative developments and are confident our investment plans will deliver a much-needed boom to the entire local economy, securing our long-term future as a family-run business.”