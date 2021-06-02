Queen’s Award for Bann Rowing Club

Such sporting prowess demands intense personal commitment but perhaps less well known is the vital part played, over many years, by the Club’s volunteers.

They coach, support and create the opportunity for people of all ages, and from across the community, to enjoy and excel in the art and sport of rowing.

Lord Lieutenant of County Londonderry, Mrs Alison Millar said: “That voluntary contribution is recognised in them receiving the highest award for volunteering in the UK, The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

Mrs Alison Millar Lord-Lieutenant of County Londonderry

“The Bann Club’s volunteers principally support young rowers; teaching them how to row and offering opportunities to compete against clubs across Ireland.

“Always a diverse group of individuals from teenagers through to 70-year-olds, they cover the entire running of the club from financial management and fund raising to extensive coaching and training, even the brass tacks of the maintenance, cleaning and repair of equipment and Boathouse facilities.

“In the past year they set up extra cleaning sessions between training to allow more rowers to get on the water.

The Club has existed since 1842. Many of the volunteers have been involved for decades and feel invested in the Club’s success and history.