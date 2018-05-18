SDLP reps visit Bee Heard open day

An Open Day organised by Bee Heard a Mental Health Support Group based at 22A New Row, Coleraine, gave the public an opportunity to drop in and see at first hand the work being done by this organisation which has been in existence for many years providing independent mental health support on a ‘No Referral Basis’.

Among those who took advantage of the Open Day were SDLP Assembly Member John Dallat and his party colleague Councillor Stephanie Quigley who described the organisation as essential for people who need to talk to someone, are prepared to listen and need directions for help.

Councillor Quigley said: ”Bee Heard is of particular benefit to people coping with mental health issues because it is run by volunteers who have been affected by mental health issues.

“I found each and every one of the volunteers fascinating people who know exactly what it is like to experience mental health issues and the fact that there is no need to book for an appointment is of particular benefit.”

Her endorsement was supported by John Dallat MLA who called for financial support for Bee Heard to ensure that while it is driven by volunteers it continues to have enough financial support to continue delivering its services in an area where there is ever-increasing demand for support for people experiencing mental health problems.