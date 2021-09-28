Serious sexual assault in Coleraine
Police are appealing for witnesses after a report was made of a serious sexual assault on a female in the Railway Road/ Mill Street area of Coleraine on Saturday, September 25 at around 11.30pm.
Enquiries are continuing and anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and witnessed the incident are asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 80 26/09/21.
A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport
Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org