'Seriously injured' person airlifted to hospital after three-vehicle crash

One person, described as 'seriously injured', has been airlifted to hospital in Belfast following a three-vehicle road traffic collision in County Antrim.

The Moyarget Road outside Ballycastle was closed by police and diversions put in place after the incident.

Just before 10pm on Saturday evening PSNI Air Support tweeted: "Out this evening working with our blue light colleagues at the scene of a serious RTC on the Moyarget Rd, Ballycastle. Airlifted one seriously injured person to Belfast. Our thoughts are with all those affected."

There are no further details at this time.