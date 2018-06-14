Success for Culraith Corner nursery school

Cuilrath Corner Nursery School has been honoured as the runner up in the Pre-Primary category for the North Eastern Education Authority at the Best Kept School Awards, sponsored by George Best Belfast City Airport.

Over 100 representatives from 28 schools across Northern Ireland gathered at Victoria College on June 12 for the Northern Ireland Amenity Council’s Best Kept School Awards ceremony.

Cuilrath Corner - from Harpur’s Hill Primary School - was shortlisted in the finals after impressing judges with their use of outdoor space to create an engaging and educational environment for pupils and encouraging parental participation in their eco-activities, giving a sense of purpose to all involved.

Speaking at the awards, Doreen Muskett, President of the NI Amenity Council, said: “Each year the standard of applications rises with schools across Northern Ireland wanting to make a difference to their community and our judges faced a difficult decision this year in choosing the winners.

“Cuilrath Corner Nursery School demonstrated outstanding leadership in their community, promoting outdoor activities that are go from strength to strength. The whole school got involved to make the environment a more enjoyable one for pupils, teachers and parents.

“The Best Kept School Awards is a wonderful chance for schools to demonstrate their commitment to the environment and sustainability, equip their pupils for with practical skills for the future and show Northern Ireland the tremendous work that happens behind the scenes every day.”

The Best Kept School category has been running for 27 years after being introduced to the Best Kept Awards in 1991. The category has grown since its inception and now awards the top Pre-Primary, Primary and Post-Primary schools in each region.

Stephen Patton, Corporate Responsibility and HR Manager at Belfast City Airport, said: “It was a pleasure to be invited to the Best Kept School Awards and see the incredible effort of each school that entered.

“On behalf of George Best Belfast City Airport, we want to congratulate every school that has been honoured this year.

“Our continuing sponsorship of the Best Kept Awards plays an important part of our Corporate Responsibility program, which has supported over 150 local projects since the inception of our Community Fund.

“Corporate responsibility is central to our business and ensures we are playing our part as a major employer in the community.”

The Best Kept School Awards is part of the wider Northern Ireland Best Kept Awards initiative, now in its 61st year, which seeks to identify and celebrate Northern Ireland’s best looked-after towns, villages, schools, healthcare facilities and housing areas.