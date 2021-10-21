Town Centre Experience Fund

The project will open for grants, up to a maximum of £4,000, and groups of traders and town centre stakeholders will be encouraged to work together to introduce new experiences, activities, marketing or event development within their respective town centres.

The grant will be confined to the four main hubs; Ballycastle, Ballymoney, Coleraine, Limavady and eight town centres; Ballykelly, Bushmills, Cushendall, Dungiven, Garvagh, Kilrea, Portrush and Portstewart.

The scheme will be used to help increase promotion and awareness of the retail offer within the towns to contribute to the residential and visitor experience; promote the town centre businesses to encourage growth; keep the spend within the borough and promote town centres as multifunctional places and make them places to be.

A total budget of £40,000 is available for the fund.