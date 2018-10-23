NI ferry service cancelled because of strong winds

A ferry service has cancelled all scheduled sailings on Tuesday because of rough sea conditions.

The Rathlin Island Ferry made the announcement on social media shortly before 9:30am on Tuesday.

"Tuesday 23rd October - all sailings between #Rathlin and #Ballycastle have been cancelled today due to strong westerly winds. The office will be open from 08.30-12.30," wrote Rathlin Island Ferry on Twitter.

The Rathlin Island Ferry is managed by Rathlin Island Ferry Ltd (RILF) which was founded in 2008.

It takes approximatelty 20 minutes to travel the six miles between Ballycastle and Rathlin Island.