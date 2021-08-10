Vaginal mesh compensation decision ‘outrageous’: Hunter
SDLP Health Spokesperson Cara Hunter MLA has said that a government decision to deny compensation to women affected by vaginal mesh complications is cruel and has compounded the distress they have suffered.
“The First Do No Harm report revealed the extent of the hurt and chronic agony caused to women in Northern Ireland by this procedure,” she said. “These women were failed by the UK government and by a toxic culture in healthcare that dismissed their concerns and ignored their pain.
“Through its outrageous refusal to provide compensation, the UK government has abdicated their responsibility to these women and ignored key recommendations of an extensive review.
“I have written to Minister Swann on this matter and will be asking him to establish an audit of hernia mesh patients in the North so we know the number of women who need assistance.”