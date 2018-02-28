‘Well read’ at Ratheane

Celebrating World Book Day, Macklin Care Homes Care Assistant Supervisor Yvonne McCandless, is pictured reading with Bernadette McToal, aged 80 at Ratheane Care Home, Coleraine.

During World Book Day, Thursday, March 1, many of Macklin Care Homes will be inviting local school children into the homes to read their favourite books and share stories of their favourite tales with the residents.

Members of staff are encouraged to dress up as famous characters from their favourite books and each home will hold a reminiscence session with residents discussing their best loved books and what they used to read.

Gareth Macklin, Director at Macklin Care Homes added: “It’s very important that our residents can learn and appreciate new activities, and it’s even better when the old and the young come together to enjoy a classic hobby that spans the generations.

“Concepts like World Book Day encourage Macklin staff to create new initiatives, helping link generations between our care homes.”