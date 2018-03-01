Winter Well event held for older people in Coleraine

Over 130 older people have attended an event in Coleraine about aging well issues.

Causeway Coast and Glens Policing and Community Safety Partnership held the initiative in conjunction with Causeway Older Active Strategic Team (COAST) and the Community Navigator for OIder People.

It highlighted key issues such as crime prevention, fuel poverty, transport, health advice and staying safe and secure at home.

Michael McCafferty, Policing and Community Safety Officer, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council said: “We are delighted to work in partnership with COAST and the Community Navigator for Older People to deliver this very worthwhile programme. Its success gives me great confidence that the work we are doing is worthwhile in ensuring older people understand and avail of all the services available to them.”

Jenna Allen, COAST Project Manager, said: “The benefits of partnership working has enabled us to run four of these events across the Borough. They are an excellent opportunity to get a range of serious messages across in a fun and engaging manner. It is great to see so many older people enjoying life and learning about what help is available.”

