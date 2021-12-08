UK's Most Popular Christmas Market in 2021

Research from Coffee Friend shows Manchester is the most searched for place for festive fun this winter

The 25 most popular Christmas markets across the UK have been unveiled- with Manchester coming out on top.

New research conducted by UK Coffee retailer Coffee Friend found there has been 126,700 searches via Google for this year's festive entertainment in the city.

Edinburgh markets came second on the list (photo: shutterstock)

Edinburgh sits in second place with 98,600 searches for this year's Christmas market in the Scottish capital.

Surprisingly, Winchester comes in at third for the most searches with more than 50,000 people wanting to know more about the Hampshire town's Christmas arrangements.

This study has taken into account Google searches in the UK for towns and cities "Christmas Market" from the start of November to Early December, discovering which places people are most interested in knowing about.

A spokesperson for Coffee said: "With so many Christmas markets cancelled last year because of the pandemic, 2021 has brought a new sense of excitement around this yer's festivities.

"Our research has pinpointed which places are on most people's radars with thousands of revellers expected to enjoy the shopping and entertainment on offer in the lead up to the big day.

Manchester has topped our list, but maybe more surprisingly is that Christmas markets in Winchester, Bristol and York are somewhat more sought after than in London."

Search Volume (Popularity)

Manchester

126,700

Edinburgh

98,600

Winchester

53,480

York

47,190

Birmingham

42,350

Bristol

38,880

Exeter

34,590

London

28,900

Sheffield

21,780

Lincoln

20,350

Bath

17,260

Cardiff

16,460

Nottingham

11,436

Liverpool

9,012

Glasgow

8,980

Chester

7,754

Oxford

7,238

Leeds

6,256

Belfast

6,216

Durham

5,790

Canterbury

4,640

Newcastle

4,547

Rochester

3,228

Brighton

1,989

Blackpool

1,225

Cambridge

1,185