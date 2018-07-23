Berties celebrate Foyle Cup success

Bertie Peacock Youths under-11s celebrated a terrific Foyle Cup success, winning the Rosebowl final in a dramatic penalty shoot out victory over Don Boscos at Strabane’s Melvin complex in Strabane on Friday afternoon.

The team defeated the Derry side 8-7 on spot kicks with goalkeeper Ashton Kane the hero - saving a penalty when the scores were at 7-7 and then converting the winning penalty to spark wild scenes of celebration.

Hero: Goalkeeper Ashton Kane

The tense final of the sixteen-team Rosebowl competition had finished scoreless with Don Boscos on top throughout however the young Bertie’s side battled brilliantly to take the match to a penalties decider.

And it was a much deserved success for the Coleraine side who had recently reached the quarter finals of the Antrim Cup and semi-finals of the Cliftonville Cup, only to be knocked out of both on penalties.

The team had a terrific week at the Foyle Cup, winning six matches, drawing one and losing just two.

And on the way to the Rosebowl final Berties defeated Institute 3-0 and Northend 2-0 and then knocked out a strong Warrenpoint 3-2 on penalties in the semi-final after the contest had finished 1-1.

Manager Chris and coaches Davy, Michael and Darren, wish to congratulate the team on their memorable success and thank all and the parents and friends who cheered them on at the tournament last week.