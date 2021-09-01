Ireland set for Zimbabwe challenge

Donemana's William McClintock.

The contest is currently all square with one win each after the opening couple of games in Dublin, and a good crowd is expected at Bready, hoping to drive the hosts on.

Many eyes will be on Donemana's William McClintock after Head Coach Graham Ford indicated that the attacking batsman was likely to claim his first full International cap this week.

What a story that is set to be after McClintock didn't even feature in the Interprovincial side for the past couple of years, but in six months has powered his way to the verge of International recognition.

Ireland pace bowler Craig Young.

The North West is heavily represented both on the field and off this week - Andy McBrine, Graham Kennedy, Craig Young, Shane Getkate and McClintock - are all current Warriors players and all included in the squad.

Warriors coach Gary Wilson and Bready native Boyd Rankin are on the coaching staff this week as is William Porterfield who will also feature as a batsman in the forthcoming ODI games.

The weather looks set fair and while Saturday's final game is almost sold out, there are some tickets still available for today (Wednesday) and Thursday's games.