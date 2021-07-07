North West Umpires Association to hold Zoom call with clubs

North West international umpire Roly Black. Picture by Barry Chambers

The meeting with clubs is to outline the current shortage of umpires for weekend games and discuss possible solutions to help with the season ahead.

The meeting will be held via Zoom at 7pm and all senior clubs in particular are asked to send representatives to the meeting. Clubs should register in advance here.

Meanwhile there were just a couple of games played in the senior women’s league on Monday night with the Killyclooney versus Eglinton match postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, however there was no shortage of action at both Magheramason and Coleraine.

Bready went into their fixture at home to Fox Lodge with a 100 per cent record but a solid all-round performance from the visitors saw them head back up the road with the points after a 37-run win.

Sarah Black top scored with 29 for the Foxies with Mollie Devine next best with 11 in a total of 87-9. Steph Wilkinson claimed figures of 3-9 for the home side with Rachel Hepburn (2-7), Charley Scott (2-7) and Sophie Killen (2-17) also on the mark.

Bready’s normally strong batting line up failed to fire for once- Charley Scott’s 14 the best of their reply of 50 all out. Lucy Blair was excellent with the ball, taking 3-6 while Mollie Devine chipped in with 2-11 and Sarah Black 2-15 as Fox Lodge kept the league alive with an impressive win.

Coleraine maintained their challenge with a seven wicket win over Strabane at Sandel Lodge. Kylie McGarrigle continued her excellent form, hitting 8 fours in an unbeaten 44, however no-one could stay with the opener as the visitors finished on 76-6 from their 16 overs.

Strangely enough all six wickets to fall were clean bowled; Eva Gaston faring best with the ball with brilliant figures of 3-6 from 4 overs.

Not surprisingly it was another in-form player who led the successful chase- Kia McCartney who along with Eva was selected for the North West women’s team this week- hitting 5 fours in her 46 not out.

The Bannsiders had four and a half overs to spare when the winning runs were hit as Stephen McCartney’s side continues to impress.

While the region’s underage sides experienced contrasting fortunes with a defeat for the under-15’s and a win for the under-17’s in Monday’s opening round of Interprovincial fixtures.

The 15’s lost by 125 runs to the NCU at Bonds Glen, mostly due to a wonderful innings from the visitors’ Ryan Hunter who made a superb 142 in the Belfast outfit’s massive total of 302-5. Harry Dyer added 34 and George Palmer an unbeaten 25 as the young Knights racked up the runs with Charlie Downey (3-31) faring best for the home side.

The North West lads never really threatened to chase down the huge target but TJ Boyd’s 37 along with cameos from James Bell (27), Sam Macbeth (22) and Jake Montgomery (19) helped them to a decent effort in reply as they made 177.

At Newbuildings, where the Belfast side also provided the opposition, the 17’s posted a total of 167 courtesy of an excellent 74 from in-form Scott Macbeth. James McKillop’s 17 was best of the rest as Roy Ellerby (4-26) and Max Shannon (3-26) did the bulk of the damage with the ball.