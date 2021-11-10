Final heartbreak for Coleraine’s Lewis

In a thrilling World Rules final the young Potters Club player stormed to a 4-1 lead over the fast-potting Gerard Francis Heaney at the Mellon Country Inn Hotel in Omagh.

Lewis had played commanding pool to gain a deserved advantage but NI international Heaney hit back to level the match at 4-4 and in a nail-biting final frame, potted a superb yellow with a fine cut to the middle to leave him an easy black for victory.

Lewis can be proud of his performance but will regret missed chances to take the title.

Coleraine's Lewis Doherty (Potters), far left, lost out to Gerard Francis Heaney (far right) 5-4 in the final of the under-15 NI Pool Championships (World Rules) in Omagh. Heaney had defeated Devin Rankin (Potters), third from left, in the semi-finals

Heaney had reached the final when he defeated Potters’ Devin Rankin – playing in his first ever tournament – 4-1.

In a close match Devin trailed 3-1 and should have made it 3-2 when he superbly cleared all his yellows but somehow missed a simple black to the middle to make it 3-2.

Heaney took full advantage to sink the black and book his place in the final.

However Devin gained revenge when he defeated the new NI champion in the development tournament, knocking him out with a deserved 3-1 victory in the quarter-finals before going out at the semi-final stage.