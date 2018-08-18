Coleraine boss Oran Kearney relaxed before Glentoran clash

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney is staying relaxed after his side’s good start to the Danske Bank Premiership.

Kearney’s men have seen off Warrenpoint Town and Cliftonville in their opening two league fixtures and after last season’s successes big things are expected from the Bannsiders.

But Kearney is not getting carried away with his team’s performances this season.

“We did well last year but I am not going to start making brash statements about what are going to do this season.

“We are just going to get on with our jobs and hopefully make a good start to the season. We have only played two games and there is a long way to go,” he added.

The Glens have not been the force they once were in recent seasons but the Coleraine manager knows what to expect when his side travel to east Belfast.

“It is never easy going up to the Oval and taking on the Glens. They are a good side and they will be difficult to play against.

“We thankfully have a number of guys after suspension and injury so things are looking good.

“It will not be easy against Glentoran but there are no easy games in this league,” he added.

The Glens on the other had will be looking to keep their run of good form going against the side that won the Irish Cup last year and finished second in the league.

And coach Paul Leeman has been satisfied with the start the Glens have made to their league campaign.

“I think we deserved a draw against the Reds in our first game but we conceded a later winner for them.

“But we responded very well and a good result against Ards.

“The boys are working very hard, putting in great effort and are committed and that is all we can ask for.

“We have a number of talented players in the squad and it is about keeping them fit and motivated,” he said.

And Leeman - who spent many years as a player at the club and Crusaders - knows that the Bannsiders are among the best sides in the league.

“Coleraine are a very good side, they are formidable and they have strengthened during the summer after bring Stephen Lowry in from Linfield and this will be Aaron Burns first full season with them.

“It will be tough for us but if we show the same level of effort and commitment as we did during the first two games we will be in with a shout.

“Coleraine are the form team and they will be looking to kick on from last season but we will be well prepared for the game.”

And Leeman admits the Glens have been trying to strengthen their panel in the coming weeks.

“It was hard getting people in during the summer because of the timing of the set-up of the management team.

“But we are still looking to get a few in and we have brought in Conor Pepper and Joe Crowe and we are still looking.

“But we have talented players here and it is all about keeping them fit and motivated.”

And Leeman says it is good to have striker Curtis Allen on board

“Curtis Allen is a quality player and you always have a chance of doing something if he is up-front.

“He has goals in him and he has started the season well and hopefully that will continue.

“But John McGuigan has started the season very well so we look a threat going forward. But is also up to the rest of the team to chip in with a goal here and there.”