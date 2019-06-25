Coleraine hit back as St Mirren cancel friendly

Coleraine have hit back after their friendly with St Mirren was called off.

The Bannsiders had tweeted earlier today that the game against the Buddies this Saturday was still on despite Oran Kearney's impending departure from the club.

However, within half an hour the Scottish Premiership had posted on social the game was now cancelled!

The Showgrounds side said decision was taken by St Mirren without consultation with them.

Chairman, Colin McKendry, said: “I am very disappointed in the cancellation of this fixture which I had agreed with St Mirren when we facilitated Oran’s move to them as their manager last year.

“We were looking forward to hosting St Mirren and had already had a number of their fans in contact regarding travel arrangements etc.

“Nevertheless we look forward to the launch of our new training and playing attire from Avec Sport on Saturday at our Open Day event.”

It follows days of speculation regarding Oran Kearney's future in Paisley.

Reports on Monday evening suggested he has parted company with the club by mutual consent.

Official confirmation is still to come, but with Saturday's friendly now cancelled it would seem an announcement on Kearney's future will be made very soon.

St Mirren have confirmed Friday night's friendly with Rosario will still go ahead as planned.

Coleraine eye talks with Kearney