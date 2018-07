Darren McCauley is expecting a tough tie against Spartak Subotica at The Showgrounds tonight in the Europa League first qualifying round second leg.

The midfielder netted a crucial away goal for the Bannsiders in Serbia last week, which could prove vital in the end.

McCauley hopes a sell-out home crowd will give Coleraine a big advantage in the end, with the winners set to face Sparta Prague in the next round.

Kick-off tonight is 7.45pm.