How It Happened: Warrenpoint Town 3 Coleraine 1

Warrenpoint Town pulled off the shock of the season so far as they inflicted Coleraine's first defeat of the season on them thanks to goals from Alan O'Sullivan (2) and Brandon Doyle.

3: McLaughlin fires a shot over from distance.

5: O'Sullivan forces Johns into a smart save from the edge of the box.

25: Wallace nicks the ball away from Bradley as he looks certain to score.

28: Mullen produces a great tackle to deny Lowry in the box.

41: Wallace deflects McLaughlin's shot away from goal.

45: Byrne gets down well to block Kane's shot.

47: O'Sullivan scores from the spot after Forde was brought down by Douglas

49: Glackin levels things up after Kane played him in

51: Doyle hooks Glackin's effort off the line

76: Forde play in O'Sullivan who slots past Johns

90+4: Doyle wriggles his way past two defenders and slots home