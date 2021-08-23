Nixon returns to Carrick Rangers

The striker (24) makes the move back to Taylors Avenue after an 18-month stint at Coleraine.

A native of Ballymena, Nixon came through the ranks of his hometown club before enjoying spells at Wakehurst and Ballyclare Comrades.

He arrived at the Loughshore Hotel Arena in June 2018 and became an integral part of then manager Niall Currie’s team that won promotion to the Danske Bank Premiership, his pace and trickery making him a favourite amongst the ‘Gers supporters.

Stewart Nixon.

Carrying his direct style of play into the top flight the following season, Nixon and his teammates picked up a number of impressive results which helped steer Rangers away from the threat of relegation.

Catching the eye of Oran Kearney, the Coleraine manager captured Nixon’s signature on deadline day of the January transfer window, seeing him depart the Loughshore Hotel Arena after amassing 65 appearances and 18 goals for the club.

After a year-and-a-half at the Coleraine Showgrounds, Nixon returns having enjoyed a taste of European football against the likes of Maribor and Motherwell, making 33 appearances and scoring five goals for the Bannsiders.

Commenting on his return to Carrick, Stewart said: “I am buzzing to be back. Stuart got me excited about his plans at Carrick and he has already recruited well with the likes of Ben Tilney, David Cushley and Jim Ervin coming on board. I know the club and some of the players well from being here before, so it was an easy decision to come back.”

Happy to confirm the latest addition to his squad, Manager Stuart King added: “I am delighted to finally get Stewart to come to our club. He’s a player who I targeted once I came in as manager and it has taken a lot of work to get him.

“I have to thank my Chairman and board who fully supported me in bringing Stewart in. He is a fans’ favourite here, but more importantly he is hungry and looking forward to playing games regularly and scoring goals. He adds pace to our frontline and will be a massive asset to my team.”

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney cited Nixon’s determination to play more games as a factor in the switch.

Speaking to the Coleraine website, Kearney explained: “To be fair to Stewart he simply wants to play more games.

“He was probably frustrated at times due to the competition within the squad.

“Stewart is a great lad, a pleasure to work with and a top pro.

“I would like to thank Stewart for his services and wish him well for the future.”

----

Click here to read Jonathan Rea hindered by ‘embarrassing’ disadvantage at Navarra

--

A message from the Editor: