Aaron Traynor happy for Coleraine to keep punching

The Bannsiders have finished runners up in the last two season but Traynor admits the demands are getting tougher with more teams moving towards a full-time model.

The left back though welcomed the challenge with Larne visiting The Showgrounds tonight and a win for the hosts would see them leapfrog their opponents in the table.

“If you look at the investment and structure between the clubs it’s like night and day,” said Traynor.

Coleraine defender Aaron Traynor. PICTURE: David Cavan

“We’ve always been a mini underdog and we’re always doubted every year and tipped to be mid-table.

“But we always just try and punch, punch and punch and see where it takes us. Over the last couple of years we’ve been there or thereabouts.

“We’re a wee bit off it at the minute but we’ll just keep chalking them off and see where it takes us.

“It’s just so tough, it’s really demanding.

“We’re part-time, but I would never use that as an excuse, but those guys train a couple of hours a day and go home and put their feet up!

“I’ve a couple of kids and some of the other guys are the same, and we’re working hard behind the scenes, but we can only do what we can do.

“I think the pitch is helping us massively.

“You saw it against Dungannon last week, we were 1-0 up and started stroking it about again and building momentum.

“You can see there’s just a good vibe about the club at the minute.”

Larne and league leaders Cliftonville are the only teams to beat Coleraine this term, and Traynor feels those defeats at the start of the season helped kick start their campaign.

“Those two defeats were probably the kick we needed,” he said.

“That’s all behind us now. I think we’re a different team, as I said the partnerships are clicking all over the pitch.