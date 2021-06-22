Brad Lyons targets more success at Kilmarnock

The 24-year-old joined Blackburn back in 2018 and went on to play at Celtic Park, Ibrox and Stamford Bridge during loan spells at St Mirren and Morecambe.

He also helped the Shrimps gain promotion to League One after a memorable victory at Wembley.

Lyons admitted he has to pinch himself when thinking about those memories, but he is quick to add that there’s more to come.

Brad Lyons (far left) celebrates Morecambe’s play-off win over Newport County

“Yeah I think I do have to pinch myself already when I look back at what I’ve done so far,” said the Ballymoney man.

“You don’t really realise it and take every day as it comes because you’re training hard and concentrating on matches.

“But when you step away from it and look at how much I’ve done already I can be proud.

“I’ve done so much in such a short space of time over here and I’m buzzing with it all, but I just want to keep adding to my CV and adding to my memories.

“Hopefully I can create more good memories with Kilmarnock ”

The former Coleraine midfielder was left in limbo at the end of the season after his contract expired with Black Rovers and and his loan deal at Morecambe ended.

He admitted is was a worrying time, but once he spoke with Tommy Wright there was only going to be one outcome.

“The experience of Wembley was unbelievable, it was such a high,” said Lyons, who returned to training last week.

“Then I was a free agent after that, and those are the parts no-one really sees in football.

“It was a worry but for me personally I felt I had done enough over the last three years in professional football and a club would come calling.

“Thankfully Kilmarnock and Tommy did, and it wasn’t a difficult decision for me to make as they are such a big club and he’s such a good manager.

“Kilmarnock is a massive club, and Tommy is obviously well-respected and well-known back home, his footballing CV speaks for itself.

“It was an easy decision to make with what he was saying to me, it was a no-brainer really.

“Getting a two-year deal was another big factor for me so I can go out and properly push myself and impress and try and try and help the team as much as I can.

“Kilmarnock is such a great club and big club it belongs in the Premiership.”

Lyons will be hoping to help fire Killie back to the Scottish Premiership at the first attempt, but he knows they will have to be at their best to gain promotion from a very competitive Championship.

“We’ll be doing everything in our power to try and get there,” he said.

“There’s plenty of good teams in this league.