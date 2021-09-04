Coleraine determined to bounce back

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney Photo : Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

Defeats on the road at larne and Cliftonville have left the Bannsiders propping up the table.

But with only two games played Kearney knows there’s an awful lot of football still to be played.

“We were stung with momentum on Friday night and the same again at Solitude on Tuesday,” said the Coleraine boss.

“Cliftonville upped their game from last Saturday against Carrick Rangers and got out of the traps well but I thought we made life hard for ourselves in the opening 20 minutes which helped them to get up and running.

“We probably have our best spell of the game and then we concede a goal which is frustrating and disappointing.

“It’s not easy, we have had two tough away games at Larne and Cliftonville, and we just have to dust ourselves down and try and go again.

“Its early days and we are in a different scenario because every team has had a home and away game, but we’ve had two tough fixtures never mind those being away.

“We know we will get a run of home fixtures and the big hope is to pick up as many points as we can on the road, so when we get at home, we can make a real charge at it and try and climb.

“It’s frustrating we have no points to show for our opening two games, there have been some positives and some negatives as well, but we have to get on with it.”

Kearney’s men are back on their travels again today as they visit a Carrick Rangers side buoyed by their first win of the season against Warrenpoint Town on Tuesday night.

“It will be another tough away game,” saud Kearney.

“I keep saying to people that this league keeps getting better but this year in particular I think it’s frightening the length that all clubs are going to in relation to be competitive and the players they are going for.

“It’s important we stick to our guns and not get carried away to try and do things we can’t do.

“Carrick have strengthened well, it’s always a tough place to go and so we know we have to put in a top performance.

“I watched them against Cliftonville and they were unfortunate to not get anything from the game.