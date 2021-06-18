COMMENT: Oran Kearney's new deal is Coleraine's most important

It probably ranks only second behind the Bannsiders bringing the 42-year-old back to the club in 2019 after a brief sabbatical with St Mirren.

Since then Kearney has led Coleraine to winning the League cup, two runners-up finishes in the League and a momentous European run which saw them create history by dumping NK Maribor out of the Europa League.

The fact the Bannsiders have achieved all this despite remaining part-time speaks volumes about the man.

Oran Kearney has committed his future to Coleraine. PICTURE: David Cavan

During his first spell at The Showgrounds you could sense he was building something and the Irish Cup victory over Cliftonville in 2018 put Coleraine back at the top table.

But since his return Kearney has not only cemented their place there but raised the bar yet again.

He is fully aware of the challenges in the Danske Bank Premiership now with so many full time teams recruiting so many quality players.

But rather than fear the challenges Kearney embraces and meets it head on.

He will oversee an exciting chapter in the club's history. PICTURE: David Cavan

His clever recruitment, man-management and tactical nous help give the Bannsiders the edge.

More often than not, when the chips seem stacked against them, Kearney's men pull it out of the bag, just like they did on that famous night in Slovenia.

The Bannsiders have some impressive plans for the future with the proposed redevelopment of The Showgrounds, and with Kearney at the helm it seems certain to be a very exciting era for Coleraine and their fans.

READ MORE:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Irish and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Thank you,

Alistair Bushe