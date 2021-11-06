How It Happened: Carrick Rangers 0 Coleraine 0

76: Gibson again finds space in the box, but fires wide of the target

75: Substitute Bradley glances home a header but it's ruled out for offside

65: Tilney races on to McGuckin's through ball but once again Deane stands up well to block

Carrick Rangers boss Stuart King

53: Friel races clear into the box but his shot is saved by Hogg

HALF TIME: Carrick Rangers 0 Coleraine 0

35: Cherry's corner is headed towards goal by Anderson, but again Deane pulls off another great save to tip it over the bar

33: Anderson's pass is missed by O'Donnell sending Gibson in on goal, but his first touch is heavy and his shot from the angle is saved by Deane

27: Glackin drives a low ball across the face off goal, Hogg initially spills it, but scoops it up again as McKendry closes in

25: Gibson's clever pass releases Anderson, but Deane is out to block the shot with his legs

16: Forsythe tries his luck from distance but again Deane gets down well to save

12: Misplaced header by Traynor allows Kelly to race clear, but Deane comes out quickly to deny him

3: Lowry powerful effort from a free kick on the edge of the box is beat away by Hogg, Carson's follow up is deflected out for a corner

Carrick Rangers: Hogg, Forsythe, Ervin, McGuckin (Kalla 90+1), D Kelly, E Kelly (Nixon 64, Cushley 80), Mulholland, Cherry, Gibson, Tilney, Anderson.

Subs: Shields, Doyle, McGimpsey, Hoy.

Coleraine: Deane, Kane, Brown, McKednry, Lowry, Carson, O'Donnell, Glackin, Traynor, Shevlin, Friel (Bradley 65).