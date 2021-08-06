New Coleraine deal was easy decision for Lyndon Kane

The 24-year-old, who was handed his Bannsiders debut by current boss Oran Kearney eight years ago, has matured into one of the best defenders in the Irish League.

As a reward for his services Kane will be awarded a testimonial in the 2023-24 campaign.

“To have be a regular in the first team for seven years and to be signing a new deal is a dream come true...I’m glad it’s happened,” said the defender.

Lyndon Kane has signed a new three-year deal with Coleraine. PICTURE: David Cavan

“I sat down with Oran last week and it was all done inside an hour.

“It’s an easy enough decision for me, it’s my hometown club, I’ve supported the club since I was a boy and that makes the decision even easier.

“And being able to work under Oran makes it easy for me.”

Kane is the latest Coleraine player to commit to the club and Kearney is thrilled to get this one over the line.

“This is big, big news and I’m delighted for Lyndon the person and the footballer,” he said.

“I gave Lyndon his debut at 16-years-old and I have watched him develop into one of the best right-backs in the country and the best is yet to come.

“The negotiations were easy and quickly sorted out which shows you the high esteem he’s held here and how much he loves the club.

“It is very rare for a footballer to get a testimonial these days but the fact Lyndon will have one at 27-years-old just shows the career he’s had.

“Off the pitch he is a great person with how he conducts his business and he has a fantastic attitude and temperament after coming through some difficult times with injury.