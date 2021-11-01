Rodney Brown pleased to rack up another clean sheet

Saturday’s 2-0 win over Portadown was the ninth time this season they have managed to shut out the opposition.

In fact since conceding six goals in their opening two league games this season the Bannsiders have only conceded three more in the nine games since.

It’s a fantastic record and at the heart of it is Rodney Brown, who has been in superb form since returning to the club in the summer from Crusaders.

Coleraine defender Rodney Brown. Photo Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press

He has formed an excellent partnership at the heart of the defence with Stephen O’Donnell and is clearly loving life back at The Showgrounds.

“It’s been brilliant since I’ve came back,” he said.

“I’m loving my football again, I’m playing with a smile on my face and I’m absolutely enjoying it.”

Brown returned to the starting eleven for Saturday’s 2-0 win over the Ports after missing last week’s victory over Warrenpoint Town due to injury.

It was a tough test against Portadown side who had lee Bonis leading the line and Brown was delighted to come away with all three points again.

“I thought it was a very tough game,” he said.

“All credit must go to Portadown as I thought they came here, set up their stall and they did well.

“We had to break them down in our way and it wasn’t going for us too much but thankfully we got the two goals and three points.

“It was one of those games but thankfully we won it.”

Keeping the visitors out at one end gave the Bannsiders the platform to go on and build for another win.

Brown was quick to praise the entire team for their defensive efforts, but in particular his goalkeeper Gareth Deane.

“The clean sheets are very important,” he said.

“I think they are coming from the front, then the midfield and onto us at the back.

“I think Gareth has been super all season and long may it continue.”

Boss Oran Kearney echoed thoughts sentiments about Deane and revealed the keeper has earned himself a new nickname.

“He’s the clean sheet collector – that’s what we call him – that’s what you want to see,” he said. “Everybody wants to do their bit to allow that to happen.

“Gareth’s been outstanding for us and he’s been outstanding since he walked through the gate.

“I thought Gareth dominated his area very well today and it’s probably harder for a keeper in those games where you don’t have a huge amount of saves to make.