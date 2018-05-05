TENNENTS IRISH CUP FINAL: Player ratings as Coleraine beat Cliftonville 3-1 at Windsor Park

Cliftonville 1 Coleraine 3
Player ratings as Coleraine saw off Cliftonville 3-1 to claim the 2018 Tennents Irish Cup.
Goals from Darren McCauley, Aaron Burns and Eoin Bradley sealed the win for the Bannsiders while the Reds only reply came through Ruaidhri Donnelly.
CLIFTONVILLE:
Brian Neeson: Good first half but had no chance with Bannsiders first goal. Did well 7/10
Levi Ives: Played well and wasn't ruffled. Taken off in second half. 6/10
Garry Breen: Assured and little to do in opening exchanges.6/10
Jamie Harney: Looked the part in opening period and settled into the game. Worked hard 6/10
Chris Curran: Tidy in midfield for Reds but taken off for Stephen Garrett. 6/10
Liam Bagnell: Busy in the middle of the park and battled hard. 6/10
Joe Gormley: Looked busy in opening exchanges but lacked cutting edge. 6/10
Jay Donnelly: Started brightly and did well but could have done more. 6/10
Tomas Cosgrove: Good run in 25th minute and looked composed.Good defender. 6/10
Conor McDonald: Steady and passed ball well but needed to do more in later stages. 6/10
Ruaidhri Donnelly: Quality touches and scored Reds first goal from close range.6/10.
Subs:
Curran off Stephen Garrett on 72 mins: Looked lively when he came on. 6/10.
Breen off Jude Winchester on 84 mins: Little time to make impact. 5/10.
Ives off Shane Grimes on 84 mins: Flattened Eoin Bradley but had no time for anything else. 5/10
COLERAINE
Chris Johns: Showed good hands in opening half and had no chance for Reds first goal. 7/10
Adam Mullan: Early yellow card but did well. 7/10
Ciaron Harkin: Looked calm and composed. Got involved. 7/10.
Darren McCauley: Struggled to get into game early on but scored fantastic goal in the 51st minute. A quality finish. 7/10
Eoin Bradley: Battled from start to finish and would be a nightmare to play against. Scored third goal at the death after racing through from half-way line. 8/10
Gareth McConaghie: Solid at the back in the opening exchanges. Good performance. 8/10
Brad Lyons: Worked hard in middle of park and looked to get on the ball. 7/10.
Stephen O'Donnell: Solid defending from the skipper in the early stages. led from the front. 7/10
Aaron Trainor: Good left foot, settled quickly and delivered great ball for opener. 7/10
Jamie McGonigle:Tried to get into the game early on and had good chance before the break.Taken off for Burns. 6/10
Stephen Dooley: Looked lively but taken off in 30th minute after being fouled by Curran. 5/10
Subs:
Parkhill for Dooley on 31mins: Settled in quickly. 7/10
McCauley off Smith on 84mins: Did well. 6/10
Burns on for McGonigle 61mins: Some good touches and scored in the 77th minute to make it 2-1 after racing clear. Took chance very well. 7/10.